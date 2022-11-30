Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays dropped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

