Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

SYZLF remained flat at $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sylogist has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

