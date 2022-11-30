Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.28-10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.775-5.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $408.25.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $15.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.54. 1,530,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.65. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

