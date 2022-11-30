Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.28-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $408.25.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $15.88 on Wednesday, hitting $339.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,654. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Synopsys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Synopsys by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

