T Joe Head Sells 3,500 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) CTO T Joe Head sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $11,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,099,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intrusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The company has a market cap of $60.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTZ. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

About Intrusion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.