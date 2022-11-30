Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Up 10.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 175,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,343,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Taboola.com Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a market cap of $643.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 329,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

