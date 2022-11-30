Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.09

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

