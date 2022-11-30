TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.
TC Energy stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 160,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
