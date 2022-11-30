TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 160,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

About TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,120.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 885,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 845,413 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.