TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.68.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.96. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$54.60 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

TC Energy Company Profile

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.