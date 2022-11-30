TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

