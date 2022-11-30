Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,458 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $176.52. The company had a trading volume of 68,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

