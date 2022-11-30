Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CME Group were worth $30,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,884. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

