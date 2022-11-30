Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 34,488 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,488 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. 210,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.