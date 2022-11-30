Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telekom Austria Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TKAGY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Telekom Austria

TKAGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.42) to €6.80 ($7.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.30 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

