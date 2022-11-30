Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 428.6% in November

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

TVE stock remained flat at $20.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 59,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.