TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0215 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $210.64 million and $15.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00076566 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00061410 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010079 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024052 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000285 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,287,799 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,708,517 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
