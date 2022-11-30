Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 84.8% in November

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

TBVPF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.