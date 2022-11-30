Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 84.8% in November

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
TBVPF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.54.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
