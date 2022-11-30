Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.0 days.

Thales Stock Performance

THLEF stock remained flat at $123.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. Thales has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Thales

About Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

