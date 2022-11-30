The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.03% of Allstate worth $347,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. 27,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $126.74. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

