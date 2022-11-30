The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.03% of Allstate worth $347,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allstate Price Performance
ALL traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. 27,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $126.74. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
