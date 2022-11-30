The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $79.71. 24,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

