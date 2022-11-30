The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $12.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,398. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

