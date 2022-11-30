The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is Quantbot Technologies LP’s 10th Largest Position

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,532. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

