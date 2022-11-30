The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 0.7% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $206,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,532. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

