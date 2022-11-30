The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 348,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 150.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 620,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after buying an additional 372,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.84.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

