The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

LEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Veritas Investment Research started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

About Lion Electric

NYSE LEV opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

