The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 569.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 88,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

