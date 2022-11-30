TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 2.2%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.58). Approximately 221,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 552,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.80 ($1.61).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. The company has a market capitalization of £656.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12,500.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.99.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

