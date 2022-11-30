Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.05-$0.11 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.71% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

See Also

