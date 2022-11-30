TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,995. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Get TILT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

Featured Stories

