TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 560,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TLG Acquisition One Trading Up 0.5 %

TLGA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,613. TLG Acquisition One has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

