Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.31. 53,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $675.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

