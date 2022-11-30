Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

ISRG stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,819. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

