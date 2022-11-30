Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 877,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,878,000 after acquiring an additional 183,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $167,770,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.74. 81,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,395. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

