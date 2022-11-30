Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.47. 26,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,871. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

