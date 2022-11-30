Tokocrypto (TKO) Market Cap Tops $145.92 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $145.92 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

