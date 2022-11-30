Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 68,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.70. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.