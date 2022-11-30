TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance
Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 1,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.
