Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Treatt Trading Up 3.7 %

LON TET opened at GBX 663.43 ($7.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,461.54. Treatt has a 52-week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,315 ($15.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 621.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 694.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.13) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, October 14th.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

