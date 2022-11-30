Truist Financial Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -151.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

