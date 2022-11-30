Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Truxton Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUX remained flat at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. Truxton has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

