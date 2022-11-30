Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 8,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $18,101.50.

On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 1,138,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

