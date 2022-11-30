U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 109,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841,707. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

