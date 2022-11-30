UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

