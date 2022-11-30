UBS Group Reiterates GBX 700 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 700 ($8.37) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.33) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.03) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.87) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 641.64 ($7.68).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 510.90 ($6.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,379,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,646,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 476.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.20. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £102.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,042.65.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($229,357.28).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.