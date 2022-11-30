Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $65.19 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $65.19 million and approximately $752,444.81 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,873.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00669016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00250795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060974 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2133317 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $870,437.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

