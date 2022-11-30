Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $64.84 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $64.84 million and $806,267.62 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00659313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00246955 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00055465 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00061058 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2133317 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $870,437.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

