Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,108,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $76,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,384,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 743,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Price Performance

UNIT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.