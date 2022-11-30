Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Short Interest Update

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 29,400,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 19,743,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,225,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 698,990 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

