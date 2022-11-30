Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Valvoline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VVV opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

