Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lowered by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. 83,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

